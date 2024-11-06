At least 15 killed in Israeli airstrike on central Lebanon: Health Ministry

At least 15 people were killed Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the town of Barja in the Chouf district in central Lebanon, the Health Ministry reported.

"The Israeli enemy's airstrike on Barja has resulted in a preliminary toll of 15 martyrs," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that "rescue operations and the removal of debris are ongoing."

A witness told Anadolu that people recovered more than 20 bodies and dozens who were injured in the area.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and over 13,500 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.




















