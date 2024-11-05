WHO chief calls for cease-fire as Israel attacks hospitals in Gaza

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed grave concern Monday over Israel's attacks on hospitals in Gaza, calling for an immediate cease-fire to protect civilians and health workers.

"It is appalling that hospitals in Gaza continue to be attacked," he said on X, adding: "Lives depend on an immediate and unconditional cease-fire. It's time to silence the gunfire and deliver peace!"

The appeal follows a recent WHO-led mission to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, where the third floor was reportedly struck after the team's departure, injuring six child patients -- one critically.

Nearby shelling continued as WHO staff delivered essential supplies including medical kits, 150 units of blood and 20,000 liters of fuel, Tedros said.

Despite these risks, the team also facilitated the transfer of 25 patients and 37 companions to Al-Shifa Hospital, he noted.

In addition, the WHO reached Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, where they managed to transfer five patients but were barred from delivering supplies, endangering the hospital's operations, he added.

Tedros condemned the lack of protection for health care workers amid ongoing Israeli bombardments, which have also hindered humanitarian access.

Separately, he extended his thanks to Latvia, Slovenia, Türkiye, Northern Macedonia and Luxembourg for pledging $10.8 million to support the WHO Investment Round, noting that "every contribution counts."









