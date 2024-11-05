Israel’s Netanyahu calls for probe into security leaks amid growing scandal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has demanded an urgent investigation into a series of serious leaks involving state secrets since the onset of the Gaza war.

The leaks have led to a scandal implicating officials in his office, including his security spokesperson.

The controversy escalated Monday as Israeli authorities detained an army officer, identified as a major, over suspicions of leaking classified documents from Netanyahu's office.

According to Israel's public broadcaster, KAN, the investigation began after confidential intelligence information was found to have been unlawfully published in the media, potentially endangering national security and compromising intelligence sources.

In a post on the social media platform X, Netanyahu included a copy of his formal request to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara calling for an immediate probe.

"Since the beginning of the war, we've witnessed a flood of serious leaks, disclosing state secrets," he wrote, without mentioning specific details involving his office.

Netanyahu outlined that the leaks originated from multiple high-level security discussions, including Cabinet meetings, deliberations of the now-dissolved war council and meetings of the Prisoners and Missing Persons Directorate, as well as from security forums.

- SECRET ADDENDUM

In his letter to Attorney Baharav-Miara, Netanyahu expressed frustration over the lack of action on his repeated requests to investigate the leaks. He added that "during a recent discussion on the issue with Shin Bet (Israel's internal security agency) chief Ronen Bar, Bar recommended submitting a formal request to initiate an investigation."

Netanyahu urged Baharav-Miara to "immediately order an investigation into the leaks, especially the serious leaks I have outlined in detail in the attached addendum."

According to Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Netanyahu's letter was accompanied by a classified appendix with key examples of the damaging leaks.

- NETANYAHU'S SPOKESPERSON IMPLICATED

On Sunday, Israel's public broadcaster announced that a gag order had been partially lifted by the Rishon LeZion Magistrate's Court revealing the detention of four people in connection with the security leaks.

Among those arrested was Eli Feldstein, Netanyahu's spokesperson for security affairs, whose detention period has been extended.

On Friday, Israel's Haaretz daily reported that a spokesperson within Netanyahu's office leaked sensitive materials, including falsified information and highly classified documents, to foreign media outlets.

The US-based news site Axios said that documents were reportedly leaked to Germany's Bild magazine, a prominent German publication.

The security scandal comes as Israel continues a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack in October last year by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,260 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.








