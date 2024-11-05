Israeli army kills 10 Palestinians in airstrike on home in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and many others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Monday night on a home in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, sources said.

A medical source told Anadolu on Tuesday that bodies of 10 people had been removed from the rubble.

Witnesses said a number of people were still missing, and could be under the rubble.

The Israeli army laid siege in northern Gaza last month, claiming it is trying to stop Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,800 people have been killed since then, according to Palestinian health authorities. Food and other aid are severely limited.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas, killing more than 43,000 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.









