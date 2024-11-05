Egypt condemns Israel’s withdrawal from UNRWA agreement

A Palestinian carries an aid box distributed by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, November 4, 2024. (REUTERS)

Egypt condemned on Monday Israel's decision to withdraw from its agreement with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides vital services to Palestinian refugees.

This decision, which is set to take effect in three months, would ban the agency's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In a strongly worded statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's move as "a blatant and systematic violation of international law and humanitarian principles," asserting that the decision represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause, particularly the rights of refugees and the principle of the right of return.

The ministry warned that the Israeli decision "could lead to a collapse in humanitarian support for Palestinian civilians, threatening essential services that the agency provides."

Egypt held the Israeli government "fully responsible for the consequences" of this decision, stating that UNRWA's role cannot be replaced.

Israel officially informed the UN on Sunday of its decision to withdraw from an agreement with the UNRWA, citing "security concerns."

In a letter addressed to UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, Israel's Foreign Ministry stated that the withdrawal relates to the 1967 agreement concerning UNRWA's operations in support of Palestinian refugees.

On Oct. 28, Israel banned activities of UNRWA in the occupied Palestinian territories, accusing the agency's employees of complicity in last year's Hamas attack.

The body denied these allegations, reaffirming the agency's neutrality and exclusive focus on refugee aid, noting that no other organization could effectively fulfill its role.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,260 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





















