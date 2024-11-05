Al-Qassam Brigades say they targeted Israeli forces in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, said Monday that its fighters killed and injured Israeli soldiers in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Al-Qassam said its fighters "targeted an Israeli foot patrol holing up in a house with RPG and Tandem-charge warheads Monday morning."

The group inflicted casualties among the Israeli force near a hospital in the Jabalia camp.

In a separate statement, Al-Qassam said its fighters targeted Israeli forces stationed in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City with mortar rounds.

The Israeli army has not issued a response to Al-Qassam's statements.

Since the war began more than one year ago, 780 Israeli soldiers and officers have reportedly been killed in Gaza, Lebanon, or along border areas, including 368 since Israel's ground invasion of Gaza on Oct. 27, 2023.

Another 5,261 Israeli soldiers have been injured, with 2,394 of the injuries occurring since the start of the Gaza incursion.

Observers say that Israel is closely guarding information on the human and material losses incurred in Gaza and Lebanon, restricting the release of images and videos and cautioning against sharing information with media outlets.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack in October last year by Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,260 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







