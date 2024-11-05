AL HILALS NEYMAR PICKS UP INJURY DURING ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ELITE MATCH

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published November 05,2024
Al-Hilal star Neymar sustained an injury during Monday's Asian Champions League Elite match and played only 29 minutes.

"Hopefully nothing too much... It's normal that after one year [out] this happens, the doctors had already warned me, so I have to be careful and play more minutes," Neymar wrote in an Instagram story.

He suffered a thigh injury in Al-Hilal's AFC Champions League clash versus Iran's Esteghlal FC on Monday, just two weeks after making his return to the pitch.

The 32-year Brazilian star came off the bench in the 58th minute but was subbed off with an injury in the 87th minute.

Playing at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena, the game ended 3-0 in favor of Al-Hilal as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored a hat-trick.

Last year, Neymar moved to Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain.

He led Barcelona to win the 2015 Champions League and two Spanish La Liga titles in 2015 and 2016.

The left winger also helped PSG reach their first-ever UEFA Champions League final in 2020.