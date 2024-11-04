Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon kill 16, raise death toll to 3,002 since October

An Ambulance is parked near the rubbles of a restaurant that was damaged, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Baalbek city, Lebanon November 4, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 16 people and injured 90 others on Sunday in Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

A ministry statement reported on Monday that the new fatalities raised the total number of people killed in Israeli attacks in the country since October 2023 to 3,002, with 13,492 others injured.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.