Israel rejects all cease-fire proposals, says Lebanese premier

Israel has rejected all proposals for a cease-fire in Lebanon, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday.

"At a time when nations advocating for humanity and human rights should be exerting maximum pressure on Israel to cease its aggression, their inaction is deeply concerning," Mikati said in a statement.

He said Israel has turned down all cease-fire proposals although the Lebanese government has reiterated its commitment to implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"We renew our call to pressure Israel to stop its aggression in preparation for examining the means to implement Resolution 1701 literally and as it was approved, without any additions or interpretations," he added.

Resolution 1701, which was adopted Aug. 11, 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line-the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel-and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

The Lebanese premier underlined the need to pressure Israel "to spare civilians, medical and ambulance crews from being targeted."

Mikati said he had conveyed a message to the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council about the displacement of entire towns in Israeli attacks on Lebanese cities like Baalbek and Tyre and destruction of invaluable heritage and cultural sites.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed and more than 13,300 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.