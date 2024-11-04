Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar did not eat anything for three days before his death - report

An Iranian woman holds a picture of late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar during an anti-Israel protest rally at the Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 24 October 2024. (EPA Photo)

According to an article in the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat, citing unnamed sources, details emerged about Yahya Sinwar's condition in Gaza after October 7, 2023.

Due to the intensified Israeli attacks, Sinwar had sent his family to what he believed was a safer area, communicating with them through letters only once every one to one and a half months.

The autopsy report revealed that he had not eaten for three days leading up to the October 16 strike in which he was killed.

The Israeli government has frequently alleged that aid entering Gaza is intercepted by Hamas and does not reach those in need. However, when Sinwar was killed on October 16 in Rafah during clashes with Israeli forces, he reportedly had no Israeli captives with him, contrary to Tel Aviv's claims that he used tunnels and captives as shields. Instead, Sinwar died alongside a few companions while resisting the forces in a building in the Tel Sultan area.



















