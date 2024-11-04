At least 15 killed when Israeli jets hit 2 houses in northern Gaza city

Palestinians walk amid the devastation in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 15 people were killed when Israeli warplanes struck two houses in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia on Monday evening, informed Palestinian sources and eyewitnesses said.

"Several people are still trapped under rubble after the attacks," one eyewitness told Anadolu.

The Israeli army has carried out a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since this Oct. 5, claiming it is trying to stop Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuses Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,800 people have been killed since the onslaught began last month, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Since October 2023, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.