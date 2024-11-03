More than 100 BBC staffers accuse broadcaster of bias in coverage of Israel’s war in Gaza

The BBC has been accused by more than 100 staffers of providing Israel favorable coverage in its reporting on the war against the Gaza Strip, calling on the broadcaster to "recommit to fairness, accuracy, and impartiality."

The letter ent to BBC Director General Tim Davie was signed by more than 230 members of the media industry, including 101 anonymous BBC staff, journalists from other media organizations as well as historians, actors, academics and politicians, according to a report that was first published Friday by The Independent newspaper.

It criticized the news outlet for failing its editorial standards by lacking "consistently fair and accurate evidence-based journalism in its coverage of Gaza."

It also urged the BBC to report "without fear or favour" and to "recommit to the highest editorial standards-with emphasis on fairness, accuracy, and due impartiality."

"The consequences of inadequate coverage are significant. Every television report, article and radio interview that has failed to robustly challenge Israeli claims has systematically dehumanised Palestinians," it said.

The BBC denied the claims, insisting it "strives to live up to our responsibility to deliver the most trusted and impartial news."

A spokesperson said: "When we make mistakes or have made changes to the way we report, we are transparent. We are also very clear with our audiences on the limitations put on our reporting-including the lack of access into Gaza and restricted access to parts of Lebanon, and our continued efforts to get reporters into those areas."

The BBC is among other British media organizations that have been criticized over the past year for its Gaza coverage.

Other signatories on the list include the historian William Dalrymple, Catherine Happer, a senior lecturer in sociology and director of media at the University of Glasgow, Rizwana Hamid, director at the Centre for Media Monitoring, and broadcaster John Nicolson, according to The Independent.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive against Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas,

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.