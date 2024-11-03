18 more killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon as death toll rises to 2,986 since October 2023

People inspect the rubble of a building damaged by an Israeli airstrike in the Haret Saida area of Sidon, Lebanon, 03 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

The death toll from Israel's airstrikes in Lebanon has reached 2,986 since last October, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Sunday.

A statement reported that 13,402 people have been wounded since hostilities began last October.

Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon left 18 dead Saturday and injured 83 others, according to the ministry.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.



















