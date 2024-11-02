WHO says strike on Gaza polio vaccination centre injures four children

The World Health Organization said six people including four children were hurt Saturday in a strike on a polio vaccination centre in northern Gaza.

"The Sheikh Radwan primary health care centre in northern Gaza was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the life-saving polio vaccination in an area where a humanitarian pause was agreed to allow vaccination to proceed," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in a message on X without saying who had launched the strike.

"Six people, including four children, were injured," he added.









