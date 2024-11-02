U.S. to deploy additional military assets to Middle East

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of additional military assets to the Middle East, the Pentagon said Friday.

"In keeping with our commitments to the protection of U.S. citizens and forces in the Middle East, the defense of Israel, and de-escalation through deterrence and diplomacy, the Secretary of Defense ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft, and several U.S. Air Force B-52 long-range strike bombers to the region," spokesman Pat Ryder said in a statement.

The forces will begin to arrive in the coming months as the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group prepares to depart, he added.