Israeli commandos allegedly capture Hezbollah naval official 200 km inside Lebanon: Report

An elite Israeli commando unit advanced approximately 200 kilometers (about 124 miles) into Lebanese territory, capturing a prominent official allegedly linked to the Hezbollah group's naval forces, Israel's Maariv newspaper reported Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lebanese security forces are investigating a maritime operation conducted by unidentified armed individuals who reportedly kidnapped an individual from the beach of Batroun in northern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported Saturday that the incident took place early Friday morning, citing residents who said an unknown military force conducted a beach-landing operation at Batroun.

The fully equipped group allegedly moved to a beachfront residence and abducted a Lebanese national before escaping by sea on speedboats.

No official information has been released regarding the identities of the kidnappers or the victim.

A video circulating on Lebanese media showed an armed group of over 25 allegedly taking part in the landing and subsequent kidnapping.

Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









