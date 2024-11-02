Israeli army, illegal settlers assault Palestinians across occupied West Bank

The Israeli army and illegal settlers committed a series of assaults Friday against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to witnesses.

Witnesses told Anadolu that a group of armed settlers opened fire and threw rocks at homes of Palestinians in Surif town near Hebron in the southern West Bank.

The Israeli army raided Farun town near Tulkarem and opened fire and tear gas canisters on Palestinians in the town, according to the Palestinian news agency. Wafa.

It added that Israeli forces also prevented Palestinian farmers from harvesting olives in the town of Deir Istiya in northwestern Salfit in the central West Bank.

The Palestinian agency quoted local sources who saidthe illegal settlers ignited a fire in the Ramin Plain area in eastern Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank because of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 43,200 people, mostly women and children, following an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

At least 767 Palestinians have since been killed and 6,300 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.