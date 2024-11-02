Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Baalbek rises to 57

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's eastern Baalbek district has risen to 57, with dozens more injured, the Lebanese official news agency reported on Saturday.

More than 25 airstrikes targeted residential areas, including the Ras al-Ain neighborhood, causing extensive damage to homes, businesses, and tourist sites, the agency added.

In the village of Amahz, 12 members of the Amahz and Bazal families were killed, while six family members, including parents and four children, were killed in another strike between the towns of Harabta and Ras al-Haddath, it said.

More fatalities were reported in several villages, including eight in Younine, six in Bednayel, five in Saeeda, while a family of four were killed in the town of Al-Alaq.

Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.