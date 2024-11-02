Al-Qassam Brigades report killing, injuring Israeli soldiers in Jabalia

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, reported on Saturday that they had killed and injured Israeli soldiers, targeting their military vehicles in northern Gaza.

In a statement, Al-Qassam reported hitting an Israeli D9 bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell and targeting a group of Israeli soldiers with an anti-personnel explosive near Al-Fakhoura School, west of Jabalia camp.

The brigades also said they detonated a pre-rigged house targeting an Israeli foot patrol, resulting in further casualties near the same area.

In a subsequent update, Al-Qassam claimed responsibility for targeting two additional Israeli D9 bulldozers near Al-Qimma Company in Jabalia.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the Al-Qassam report.

The Israeli army announced earlier that it was expanding its ground offensive, which has been ongoing for approximately a month, in Jabalia by deploying a new brigade as part of an intensified operation aimed at northern Gaza.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









