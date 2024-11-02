19 Israelis injured as rocket from Lebanon strikes building in central Israel

At least 19 Israelis were injured, including four in moderate condition, after a rocket launched from Lebanon hit a building in the Israeli town of Tira on Saturday, according to first responders.

The Israeli army reported that sirens sounded in the Sharon and Dan regions as three rockets fired from Lebanon entered Israeli airspace. While interception attempts were made, one of the rockets breached defenses and caused injuries on impact.

The attack came as Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.