War in Lebanon devastating children’s physical, emotional well-being: UNICEF

People cross from Lebanon into Syria as they flee the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces (REUTERS Photo)

The head of UNICEF, Catherine Russell, on Thursday warned about the "severe physical wounds and deep emotional scars" the war in Lebanon is having on children.

Russell highlighted in a statement that "166 children have been killed since October 2023, while at least 1,168 have been injured."

She emphasized the urgent need for peace, warning that "the true healing can only begin when the violence ends."

At least one child has been killed and 10 injured every day since early October, according to the statement.

"Children across Lebanon are displaying alarming signs of emotional, behavioral, and physical distress," she said.

Many children in Lebanon display signs of acute distress, including "separation anxiety, fear of loss, withdrawal, aggression, and difficulty concentrating," said Russell, who noted reports of nightmares, headaches and loss of appetite are common for affected children.

"War tears apart the safe and nurturing environments children need," she said, warning that "prolonged periods of traumatic stress" as well as "severe health and psychological risks" can last a lifetime.

The statement reaffirmed that UNICEF has provided emergency psychological support to more than 9,600 children and caregivers in Lebanon since late September.

Russell underlined that lasting recovery requires an "immediate cease-fire so that (children) can safely access essential services and begin to recover from the trauma of war."