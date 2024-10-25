US deploys F-16 jets to Middle East amid rising tensions over potential Israeli strike on Iran

The US on Friday deployed a squadron of F-16 fighter jets to the Middle East amid rising expectations of an Israeli strike on Iran, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Friday.

"U.S. Air Force F-16s from the 480th Fighter Squadron based at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany arrive in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility," CENTCOM said in a statement.

CENTCOM did not specify the intended operational role of the F-16s but emphasized their mission to reinforce US presence in the region.

The deployment comes as regional tensions mount as Israel is expected to retaliate against Iran following a large-scale ballistic missile attack on Israel on Oct 1.

Iran said it carried out the attack in retaliation for the assassinations of Hamas' former political leader in Tehran in July and the killing of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last month

Nearly 200 missiles were fired in the salvo, which struck several locations in Israel, including a military facility, but resulted in no fatalities.

The exchanges of fire between Tel Aviv and Tehran have escalated this year after Israel bombed Iran's Embassy in Syria on April 1, killing senior military officials. Iran responded to that attack two weeks later by launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.