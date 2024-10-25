Israeli strike targets hotel south of Beirut housing journalists, killing 3

Israeli warplanes conducted an air raid early Friday on a hotel south of the Lebanese capital Beirut housing journalists, killing three of them, state-run media reported.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) said the fighter jets targeted a hotel in the town of Hasbaya where the journalists were staying.

Initial reports identified the three journalists as Al-Manar TV cameraman Wissam Qassem, Al-Mayadeen TV cameraman Ghassan Najjar and Al-Mayadeen technician Mohammad Reda. Several journalists and photographers from other channels were also injured.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.









