Israeli premier and his war cabinet are ‘biggest obstacle’ to regional peace: Türkiye

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet are the "biggest obstacle" to regional peace, Türkiye said late Thursday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement following claims by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz against Türkiye's anti-terror operations in Syria.

"It does not come as a surprise to us that the bloody Israeli administration, which massacred more than 40,000 civilians in Gaza without discriminating between children and women, committed genocide in front of the eyes of the world, and brought nothing but occupation, massacres and state terror in its region and beyond, targeting our country and the UN, disregarding international law and norms," the statement added.

It said the remarks highlight the "desperation of Israel, which has engaged in state terrorism in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria," as well as its isolation in the international arena.

Ankara does not find the remarks noteworthy, calling them "baseless accusations for personal gain."











