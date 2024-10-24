Israel on verge of attacking Iran despite U.S. pressure to deescalate: Media reports

Israel is on the verge of attacking Iran, despite U.S. pressure to ease the offensive, Israel's public broadcaster reported Wednesday.

"Israel is on the brink of launching an attack on Iran, according to unnamed Israeli officials," it said. "We are witnessing one of the most tense and complex moments in Israel's history as preparations for a potential strike on Iran are underway in response to its rocket attack on Israel."

Israel said Iran had fired around 180 rockets at military installations in early October in what Tehran called a "retaliation" for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

The Israeli army acknowledged the following day that the Iranian rocket strike caused damage to airbases.

The plans to attack Iran are "despite US pressure on Israel, which has focused on de-escalating the scale of the attack."

The broadcaster further stated, "The US understands that Israel's attack on Iran is inevitable, but its pressure has centered on the nature of the response."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held "limited" consultations Tuesday with senior officials in the security establishment to discuss the potential strike on Iran.

Gallant urged U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit Tuesday to Israel, to support Israel following an anticipated strike on Iran, claiming it would "strengthen regional deterrence."

Israeli media has speculated that the attack might target oil or nuclear facilities, raising concerns and warnings about the possibility of a broader regional conflict.

Tehran has vowed a "more painful" response than its previous attack if it is targeted by Tel Aviv.

Israel and Iran view each other as their primary adversaries and have traded accusations of involvement in targeted attacks and cyberwarfare for years.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,800 people, mostly women and children, following an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation of year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of the onslaught in Gaza.

At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.















