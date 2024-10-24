At least 5 killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

At least five people were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Thursday amid a devastating air campaign on the country, local media said.

An Israeli warplane fired a missile into a car in the Aalay district in Mount Lebanon, east of Beirut, leaving two people dead, the state news agency NNA reported.

Two more people were killed in another airstrike targeting a home in the town of Khodor in eastern Lebanon, the broadcaster said.

A drone strike also targeted a motorbike in the southern city of Tyre, killing one person, the NNA said.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

At least 2,574 people have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.















