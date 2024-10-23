Israel says 25 rockets fired from Lebanon ‘in just 2 minutes’

The Israeli army detected the launch of 25 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel on Wednesday in a matter of two minutes.

A military statement said air-raid sirens sounded in Haifa Bay, Acre, and the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Metula in northern Israel.

The army said the rocket barrage was fired in just two minutes, with most of the projectiles intercepted while others fell in open areas.

No injuries or damage were reported.

The army said its air defenses also intercepted four combat drones, without mentioning from where they were fired.

Hezbollah, for its part, confirmed that it had fired a barrage of rockets toward the Glilot base of the Israeli army's military intelligence unit 8200 near Tel Aviv in central Israel.

The Israeli army said that it intercepted two long-range rockets fired from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

At least 2,546 people have been killed and more than 11,860 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.





