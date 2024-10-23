BRICS countries stress urgent need for cease-fire in Gaza

The BRICS economic group on Wednesday adopted a joint declaration stressing the urgent need for a cease-fire in Gaza, as Israel continues its offensive on the besieged exclave, which over the last year has killed nearly 43,000 Palestinians and injured over 100,000 others.

"We stress the urgent need for an immediate comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees from both sides who are being held illegally, and the unimpeded, sustained and large-scale flow of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, as well as an end to all aggressive actions," said the Kazan Declaration, named after the Russian city hosting the group's three-day summit.

Saying that BRICS countries reiterated their "grave concern" at the deteriorating situation and humanitarian crisis in occupied Palestinian territories due to Israel's military operation, the declaration condemned Israeli attacks on "humanitarian operations, infrastructure, personnel and distribution points."

The declaration, published by the Kremlin, called for the full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and welcomed efforts by Egypt and Qatar, as well as other regional and international efforts, to achieve an immediate cease-fire and accelerate humanitarian aid.

"We also express our alarm that further escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip risks increasing tensions, extremism and extremely harmful consequences at the regional and global levels," the declaration also said, further calling on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint and avoid "escalatory actions and provocative statements."

The declaration went on to note the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the proceedings initiated by South Africa against Israel.

It added that BRICS reaffirms its support for Palestine's admission as a full UN member "in the context of our unwavering commitment to the two-state solution, based on international law."

The BRICS summit includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa-the source of the group's name-along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived today to attend the summit as a guest.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has displaced almost the territory's entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.