3 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike in Gaza City

At least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike late Tuesday targeting a group of people in western Gaza City, according to a medical source.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the strike occurred in front of Al-Sousi Tower in an industrial area.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army continues to demolish residential buildings and conduct airstrikes and artillery shelling of residents' homes.

The army launched an incursion into northern Gaza on Oct. 6, saying it was to "prevent Hamas from regaining strength in the area," while Palestinians assert that Israel aims to occupy the region and displace its inhabitants.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,700 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 100,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has displaced almost the entire population of the enclave amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





















