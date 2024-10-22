India sends aid to Palestine via UNRWA

India has dispatched humanitarian assistance to Palestine through the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the first tranche of assistance comprising 30 tons of medicine and food items had departed.

He said the consignment includes a range of "essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits."

India has called for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 42,600 people since a cross-border offensive by Hamas last October.

Recently, India also dispatched humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, where Israel began extensive strikes late last month, followed by a ground incursion.



