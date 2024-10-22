 Contact Us
India sends aid to Palestine via UNRWA

India has sent humanitarian aid to Palestine through UNRWA, with the first shipment of 30 tons of essential medicines and food items now on its way. The Indian Foreign Ministry has called for a cease-fire in Gaza, where ongoing conflict has resulted in significant civilian casualties.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 22,2024
India has dispatched humanitarian assistance to Palestine through the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said the first tranche of assistance comprising 30 tons of medicine and food items had departed.

He said the consignment includes a range of "essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits."

India has called for a cease-fire in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 42,600 people since a cross-border offensive by Hamas last October.

Recently, India also dispatched humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, where Israel began extensive strikes late last month, followed by a ground incursion.