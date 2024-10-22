3 paramedics injured in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon

Volunteers with the Lebanese Red Cross arrive to evacuate people in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on October 17, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Hezbollah and Israel. (AFP File Photo)

Three paramedics were injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

Israeli warplanes hit the area as the paramedics were conducting a rescue operation for several injured people in Nabatieh after holding necessary communication with the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL, the organization said.

"The site was targeted again, resulting in three paramedics being injured by shrapnel, and they were taken to the hospital," it added.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

More than 2,500 people have been killed and more than 11,800 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

















