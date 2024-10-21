 Contact Us
WHO chief certifies Egypt as malaria-free

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 21,2024
The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Monday declared Egypt as malaria-free.

"This certification is truly historic, and a testament to the commitment of the people and government of Egypt to rid themselves of this ancient scourge," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Congratulating Egypt on the achievement, Tedros said that this development shows "what's possible with the right resources and the right tools."

Malaria is a disease transmitted by mosquitoes that disproportionately affects children in the African Region.