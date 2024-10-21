Qatar, Indonesia launch joint program for Afghan students

Qatar and Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer scholarships for Afghan students to study in Indonesia.

The agreement was signed virtually by Qatar's Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi via video conference, Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

The MoU aims to enhance human capacity in Afghanistan by providing educational opportunities, supporting both countries' commitment to global development.

Al Khater emphasized the deep ties between Qatar and Indonesia, celebrating their cultural and economic collaborations, particularly during the Qatar-Indonesia Year of Culture in 2023.

She noted the significance of the MoU in strengthening cooperation between the two nations while highlighting Qatar's $75 million pledge to Afghanistan.

Retno echoed the sentiment, stressing the importance of education in rebuilding Afghanistan, especially for women and girls.

Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Afghan youth through education, with Retno expressing gratitude for Qatar's role in the initiative. The partnership, she added, reflects the shared vision of both countries to empower Afghanistan's future generation.