Israeli airstrike on ambulance in southern Lebanon injures several people

An Israeli airstrike targeted an ambulance in southern Lebanon late Sunday, leaving several people injured.

The attack took place in the town of Khirbet Selm, east of Tyre, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

Medical teams and relief workers in Lebanon have been targets of Israeli aggression since the escalation of attacks in late September.

On Oct. 3, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad revealed that Israeli airstrikes had killed 97 medical and emergency personnel since Sept. 23 and caused damage to more than 10 hospitals, calling on the international community to intervene to stop the violations.

According to a statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) last week, Israeli aggression has led to the closure of five hospitals and 100 health care centers in Lebanon.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since Sept. 23 against what it says are Hezbollah targets, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing over 1.34 million.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed more than 42,600 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.