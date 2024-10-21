Iran submits protest note to IAEA over Israeli threats to nuclear sites

Iran has submitted a formal protest to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over Israeli threats to target its nuclear facilities in response to a missile attack launched by Tehran earlier this month.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaee said Monday that the protest note has been delivered to the UN nuclear watchdog, adding that the threats would be "followed up through various channels."

Baghaee's comments came amid reports suggesting that Israel is preparing for a "major attack" on Iran in retaliation for the Oct. 1 missile strikes, which Iran said were in response to the recent assassinations of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, and a Revolutionary Guard commander.

Speculation is also rife that Iranian nuclear sites could become potential targets of Israeli strikes.

Baghaee emphasized that Iran's stance is "very clear," reiterating that "any provocation by the Zionist regime will be met with a decisive response."

He said Tehran has communicated to the United Nations and other international bodies that its attack on Israel was conducted "within the framework of the right to self-defense."

He also addressed concerns about the deployment of U.S. anti-missile defense systems in the region, warning that such a move would "pose a threat" to Israel.

The Iranian spokesman expressed satisfaction that regional countries have "reached an understanding that maintaining peace and security in the region is a shared responsibility," adding that these nations "will never allow their soil to be used for aggression against any other country in the region."

Baghaee also said that Iran's "positive approach" toward improving relations with Europe had been met with a "negative response" in light of the latest sanctions on Iranian airlines, which he said "only serve to deprive people of their fundamental rights."

He cited Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's recent meetings with leaders of three European countries in New York, where they discussed nuclear issues and other matters.

"Iran has always taken the initiative. We are ready to engage with any country prepared for cooperation based on mutual respect and understanding, in line with Iran's national interests," Baghaee said.

On Araghchi's recent regional diplomatic tour, which included visits to Iraq, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Türkiye, Baghaee pointed to what he called "positive signs" that these discussions had fostered to stop Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon.

"We welcome any initiative that leads to an end to the crimes in Gaza and Lebanon. Iran has never interfered, nor will it interfere, in the internal affairs of any country," he added.

Regarding the Muscat Process on indirect negotiations between Iran and the US, Baghaee explained that it had been paused due to recent regional developments.

He, however, noted that communication between Tehran and Washington continued through "specific channels," most notably the Swiss Embassy in Tehran.



