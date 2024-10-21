Death toll from Israeli onslaught on Lebanon since October 2023 climbs to 2,483

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese village of Khiam on October 21, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from Israel's ongoing onslaught on Lebanon since Oct. 8, 2023 has surged to 2,483, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.

A ministry statement said 19 people were killed and 98 others injured in Israeli attacks on Sunday across Lebanon, raising the number of injured to 11,628.

The death toll, however, does not include 24 people killed in the Israeli airstrikes since early Monday in various areas in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,600 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, on Oct. 1 it expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.





















