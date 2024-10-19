2 more Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza clashes

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in ground battles in the northern Gaza Strip, the army announced Saturday.

According to a statement from the Israeli military, the soldiers, who served in the 401st Armored Brigade's 52nd Battalion, were killed in clashes with Palestinian fighters.

This brings the death toll of Israeli military since Oct. 7, 2023 to 747.

At least 4,969 Israeli soldiers have been injured in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and in cross-border fighting with the Hezbollah group in southern Lebanon, according to the army's figure.

Israel has killed more than 42,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border incursion by Hamas. It killed the group's leader, Yahya Sinwar, earlier this week. Sinwar had taken charge after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on July 31 in Tehran.







