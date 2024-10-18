HEZBOLLAH VOWS ESCALATION AFTER ISRAEL ANNOUNCES HAMAS LEADERS DEATH

The pro-Iranian Hezbollah movement vowed Friday to escalate its attacks against Israel in southern Lebanon, one day after Israel announced it had killed Yehya al-Sinwar, the leader of Palestinian group Hamas, which is allied with Hezbollah.

Lebanon-based Hezbollah said in a statement that it was announcing "the transition to a new and escalating phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, which will be shown in the events and developments of the coming days."

The Hezbollah statement came hours after Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz confirmed the death of al-Sinwar, Israel's most wanted man, in southern Gaza as did military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

There was no immediate comment from either Hamas or Iran.

Hezbollah has been fighting Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war more than one year ago in solidarity with Hamas.

Vowing to facilitate the return of some 60,000 residents evacuated from northern Israel amid the cross-border skirmishes, Israel stepped up its attacks on Hezbollah in September, and launched a ground offensive into southern Lebanon on October 1.

According to official Lebanese figures, more than 2,300 people have been killed and 11,000 injured in Lebanon since the beginning of the new conflict between Israel and Hezbollah a year ago.







