China calls for Gaza cease-fire after Israel claims death of Hamas leader Sinwar

China on Friday reiterated the call for an "immediate" cease-fire in Gaza, a day after Israel claimed the death of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"The pressing priority is to immediately reach a cease-fire in Gaza, protect civilians, ensure humanitarian aid and avoid further escalation of the conflict and confrontation," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

Mao was reacting to claims made by Israel that Hamas political bureau chief Sinwar was killed in Gaza on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.

Hamas has not reacted to claims regarding Sinwar by Israel.

The Israeli army claimed that Sinwar's body was discovered after the area was searched Thursday.

Although the military did not specify the location of Sinwar's death, Israeli media reports suggested the operation took place in the southern city of Rafah.

Reports indicate that Sinwar, Israel's top target, was killed during a field confrontation, where he was dressed in a full military uniform, contradicting previous Israeli claims that he had been hiding among Israeli prisoners in tunnels for months in the Gaza Strip.









