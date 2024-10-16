Israeli army suspends reservists refusing service until prisoner deal reached: Report

The Israeli army began suspending dozens of reservists who declared they would refuse to continue military service unless a deal is reached for the return of Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, the Haaretz newspaper reported Tuesday.

"The suspension of the soldiers, including five who are currently serving in the reserves, began in recent days through phone calls to all the signatories on their behalf—including a call to a soldier serving inside the Strip," it said.

"One of the signatories told his fellow soldiers that his superiors enquired about his participation in the letter, but he denied signing it," said the Israeli newspaper.

Another soldier described a telephone call as a "threat," while a third said his battalion commander conducted a "long reprimand call," which ultimately led to his suspension, it said.

Last week, the newspaper said 130 soldiers signed a letter vowing to refuse to serve unless the government commits to a cease-fire and seeks a deal to secure the release of the hostages.

The letter was addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, government ministers and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Israel estimates that 101 captives are being held in Gaza, while the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has claimed that many of the hostages have died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed because of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war and he has continued to impose new conditions.

They include maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, the Rafah crossing and preventing the return of Palestinian fighters to northern Gaza by inspecting those returning through the Netzarim Corridor in the center of the territory.

Hamas insists on a complete Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a total cessation of hostilities before accepting any agreement.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid a blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

