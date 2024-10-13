Israeli shelling kills 5 Palestinian children in Gaza City

Five children were killed and 12 people, including women, were injured in an Israeli bombardment of Gaza City on Sunday, according to a medical source.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces shelled a group of civilians near a cafe in the Shati refugee camp west of the city, the source said.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



























