Israel prepares for potential strike on Iran in coordination with U.S., deploys missile defense system

The Israeli army is reportedly preparing for possible action against Iran in coordination with the United States following a retaliatory missile attack by Iran on Israel earlier this month, Israeli media reported Sunday.

Israel has "already decided on the type of response to Iran," though the exact timing remains undecided, according to Channel 12. On Saturday evening, the Israeli army announced the deployment of the U.S.-made THAAD missile defense system in Israel to counter potential long-range ballistic missile threats from Iran.

Channel 12 reported that the current THAAD deployment is part of Israel's preparations for what is described as a "major" strike against Iran and the Israeli army is coordinating closely with the U.S., which will be notified prior to any action against Iran.

The THAAD system, which will be operated by American personnel in Israel, is designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, significantly boosting Israel's air defense capabilities, according to the channel. The system, manufactured by U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin, can intercept both short- and medium-range ballistic missiles.

On Oct. 1, Iran launched an attack involving around 180 missiles, reportedly in retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the former chief of Hamas' political bureau, along with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and a Revolutionary Guard official, Abbas Neelvroushan, in Tehran. The Israeli military later confirmed that the missile barrage caused damage to some of its air bases and indicated that preparations for retaliatory action against Tehran were underway.

Iran has defended its missile strike, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, which allows member states to use force in self-defense following an armed attack.