Israel claims it detected ‘suspicious aerial object’ coming from Red Sea

The Israeli army said Saturday it detected a "suspicious aerial object" in the Red Sea that was headed toward southern Israel.

A statement said the object did not enter Israeli airspace.

The military announced on several occasions since October 2023 that it intercepted " suspicious objects " or drones above the Red Sea that were headed to Israeli territory.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

The Iranian-backed Houthis group in Yemen has been targeting Israeli-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since last October.