Egyptian president says country’s water resources ‘existential issue’

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Sunday that preserving Egypt's water resources is an "existential issue."

Egypt has been at odds with Ethiopia over the building of a dam project on the Nile River, which Cairo views as an "existential threat" to its water share. Addis Ababa says that the dam is essential for its development.

Years of negotiations between the two countries have failed to reach an agreement on the dam's filling and operation.

"Egypt places water at the top of its priorities, with the Nile River being an issue linked to the lives and survival of the Egyptian people," Sisi said at a water event in Cairo.

Nile River "constitutes the main source of water in our country, accounting for over 98% of its water supply," he added. "Preserving this vital resource is an existential issue that requires persistent political commitment, diplomatic efforts, and cooperation with sister countries to ensure the achievement of common goals."

The Egyptian leader said his country is enhancing bilateral cooperation in water management and various projects with several African countries, especially those in the Nile Basin.

He called on the international community to increase support for the efforts of African countries in water resource management and to provide the necessary funding and technology to implement projects and programs aimed at achieving water security, development, and peace across the African continent.

