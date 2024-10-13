6 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published October 13,2024
Six Palestinians were killed Saturday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp that belonged to the Abu Dalal family in central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,200 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 98,300 injured, according to local health authorities

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.