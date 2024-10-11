Lebanese premier calls for immediate cease-fire amid Israeli escalation

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that the country's Foreign Ministry will submit a request to the UN Security Council for a complete and immediate cease-fire and for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Addressing a press conference after a government meeting in Beirut, Mikati condemned Israel's attacks on UN peacekeeping forces UNIFIL, terming them a "heinous crime" and a "violation of the sanctity of the international community."

"Lebanon is a victim of Israeli arrogance that is unrestrained and violates our sovereignty before the eyes of the world, emboldened by the alarming silence over its massacres," he said.

While cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Hezbollah continued since the Gaza war, Israel began extensive airstrikes on Lebanon late last month, and later began a ground invasion, killing more than 1,300 people and displacing 1.2 million others. It also assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah besides killing many other commanders.

Mikati emphasized the humanitarian crisis, mentioning that "600 public and private schools in Lebanon are sheltering thousands of displaced persons," and that plans are underway to establish new shelter centers.

He confirmed the government's commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701, especially regarding the deployment of the army in the south of the country.

He said "Hezbollah is a partner in the Lebanese government and agrees to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

Adopted on Aug. 11, 2006, Resolution 1701 calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line (the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel) and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

Israeli forces on Friday launched a second attack in the span of three days on the UNIFIL headquarters in southern Lebanon, injuring two Sri Lankan peacekeepers stationed there.

















