Iran threatens to target U.S. allies in Mideast if Israel allowed to use their military bases, airspace: WSJ

Iran has threatened to target U.S.-allied Middle Eastern countries if they allow Israel to use their military bases or airspace in an announced "retaliatory" strike, the American Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.

Tehran has sent out warnings through diplomatic channels that it will retaliate against any Arab state that facilitates a potential retaliatory strike by allowing the use of its territory and airspace, the WSJ reported, citing Arab officials.

Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, where the U.S. has military bases, are among the countries allegedly threatened by Iran, according to officials.

These states have informed the Biden administration that they do not want the U.S. or Israel to use their military bases or airspace in the attack on Iran.

On October 1, Iran launched an attack involving approximately 180 missiles in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas' former political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, along with other targets, including Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah and a leader in the Revolutionary Guard, Abbas Neelvroushan.

The Israeli army later acknowledged that the missile attack caused damage to some of its air bases, asserting that preparations for retaliation against Tehran were ongoing.

Iran has defended its actions, citing Article 51 of the UN Charter, which affirms member states' right to use force in self-defense against armed attacks.

U.S. President Joe Biden stated that Israel has yet to make a clear decision on how to respond to Iran, and that he does not support Israel's possible attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Biden said Israel should respond "proportionately."














