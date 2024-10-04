UN CONDEMNS ISRAELS UNLAWFUL AIR STRIKE ON WEST BANK CAMP WHICH KILLED 18

 Contact Us
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18

"The strike is part of a highly concerning pattern of unlawful use of force by ISF (Israeli security forces) during military-like operations in the West Bank that have caused widespread harm to Palestinians and significant damage to buildings and infrastructure," the United Nations rights office said in a statement.

Published October 04,2024
The United Nations on Friday condemned what it called an "unlawful air strike" by Israel on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian health ministry said killed 18 people the previous day.

