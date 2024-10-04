 Contact Us
News Middle East

Two Israeli soldiers killed in combat in northern Israel - military

The Israeli army on Friday said a drone launched "from the east" killed two soldiers, with a public broadcaster reporting the strike originated from Iraq and hit a base in the Golan Heights. The military said the two soldiers died while fighting in northern Israel.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published October 04,2024
Subscribe
TWO ISRAELI SOLDIERS KILLED IN COMBAT IN NORTHERN ISRAEL - MILITARY

Israel's military announced on Friday that two of its soldiers from the Golani Brigade had been killed in combat, and two others severely wounded, in northern Israel.

The Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a coalition of Shi'ite armed factions opposed to U.S. and Israeli presence in the region, claimed responsibility for three dawn attacks, targeting sites in the Golan Heights and Tiberias.

Israeli media reported that a military investigation had found that two soldiers were killed in a drone attack launched from Iraq.