Türkiye continues investigation into killing of Turkish-American activist by Israeli forces

The investigation into the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot by Israeli forces during protests in the West Bank, is ongoing in Türkiye.

Authorities are translating a file from Palestinian judicial officials that identifies those responsible for ordering and carrying out the shooting.

Eygi's father, Mehmet Suat Eygi, has joined the case as a complainant. In his statement, he explained that his daughter had traveled to the region to document and raise awareness of Israel's human rights violations.

Due to the lack of direct flights from Türkiye to Tel Aviv, she entered Jerusalem via Jordan, later moving to Hebron with a group of friends to support Palestinians.

"On Sept. 6, I learned that my daughter had been shot when Israel attacked Palestinian citizens coming to pray during Friday prayers under the Israeli blockade," Eygi said.

He emphasized that his daughter had no weapons or dangerous materials and was participating peacefully. He filed a complaint against those responsible for her death, as well as the institutions and state involved.

Once suspects are identified, Turkish authorities plan to file an indictment and pursue charges of crimes against humanity for Eygi's intentional killing.

Eygi, 26, was a human rights activist and volunteer with the International Solidarity Movement, which peacefully supports Palestinians in opposition to Israeli occupation.

She was killed on Sept. 6 during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the West Bank.









